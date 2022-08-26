Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County

Courtesy: Instagram/@JoshDuhamel

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday.

The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.

Mari attended Fargo South and Fargo Davies high schools and North Dakota State University.

The 28-year-old and the 49-year-old Transformers star announced their engagement on Instagram in January.