Man accused of killing ex-wife was lawyer for North Dakota Attorney General

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – The man who was charged Thursday in the beating death of his ex-wife previously worked for the state of North Dakota as an attorney from 2018-2020.

Thirty-one-year old Anders Odegaard of Warren, Minn. is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with second-degree murder of Carissa Odegaard at his home on Wednesday. She was airlifted to a Fargo hospital where she died of her injuries.

The Odegaards were parents of five children, ages 3-9, all of whom reportedly witnessed the attack.

Anders Odegaard, who was born in Grand Forks, graduated from UND Law School, and is licensed to practice law in North Dakota, worked for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem from April 30, 2018 to November 23, 2019. The Attorney General’s office confirmed to KFGO News on Thursday that Odegaard was terminated for cause from his position as a lawyer for the State and Local division.

Records show that Odegaard was present at meetings of the State Investment Board as part of his role.

Odegaard then took a job with the state’s Insurance Department, working for Commissioner Jon Godfread for six months. A spokesperson for the Insurance Department says Odegaard resigned from that position in May of 2020.

Carissa Odegaard was a photographer in Grand Forks at the time of her death.