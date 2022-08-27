F5 Project’s 3×3 basketball tournament addresses criminal justice reform

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A car show, community resources and a popup barber all featured at Dike West Park in Downtown Fargo.

The F5 Project hosting a 3×3 basketball tournament as all ages and skill levels are allowed to participate.

Community organizers are excited to see people display their passion on the court while many caught the games from the sidelines.

Some were even getting their haircuts, others were checking out the car show and a few promoted their brands.

The major themes were about bringing the community together while providing an opportunity to make those who have been incarcerated feel valued in the community and get the help they need.

“We’re a nonprofit organization helping men, women coming out of incarceration. Just trying to decrease the recidivism rate. We also put our focus toward the youth. Our youth is our future. As you see, today we got whole bunch of youth out here from South High School, Moorhead, you name it around the city. I’ve just been around everywhere, just trying to get individuals to come out here, have some fun, see some cars, eat some food and just enjoy the day. It’s my way of giving back to the community. I love basketball, I love all types of sports so what can I do to bring the community together? Just wanna see it work.,” says Lenard Wells, the Marketing Ambassador of the F5 Project.

Wells says they’re aiming to raise money so students from Moorhead Alternative Schools can have more access to indoor basketball gyms like the Family Wellness Center.

The project is named after the founder had 5 felonies and had been given a chance to refresh his life, similar to the refresh key on a keyboard.

