Fargo Man Killed in Richland Co. Crash Saturday is Identified, 2 SD Teens Hurt

RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Fargo man killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Richland County.

He is 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi.

Two 19-year-old men in the other vehicle from South Dakota are at Sanford in Fargo with serious injuries.

They are Kash Cutler of Frederick and William Nordine of Aberdeen.

The crash happened on Highway 13, just east of Barney, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

It remains under investigation.