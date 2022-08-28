RedHawks & fans honor veterans at last home game

A special jersey auction at Sunday's game to raise money for the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Moorhead RedHawks and fans at the ball game showing support for the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota with a special jersey auction in their last home series.

Proceeds will go to helping with the next honor flight.

It takes veterans from World War II, Korean War and Vietnam war to Washington D.C. to visit the monuments and other historic military sites in their honor.

This past April was the first flight since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Organizers say the trip is therapeutic for veterans and can help them open up to their loved ones.

“As a veteran, you always support, appreciate the support that’s happening throughout the community. A number of organizations have been helping us with these honor flights. I’ve been lucky enough to be able to visit many of those memorials in Washington D.C. on my own, but many of the local veterans haven’t been able to do that,” says Peter Larson, a commander with the American Legion Post 21 Honor Guard.

Larson says they’re excited to have the honor flight back in action and they’re already looking forward to next year.