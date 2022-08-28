RedHawks get series win in home finale 8-3

RedHawks swinging the bats hot at the right time

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- After an hour rain delay first pitch went across the plate at one thirty five!

Fans didn’t let the rain stop their shine it was a passionate crowd in attendance cheering their team on, as they move to make a deep playoff run.

Top Performers

J. Silvia (FM) 2 Hits, 1 Run, 6 RBI’s

D. Ward (FM) 2 Hits, 2 Runs, 2 RBI’s

L. Pina (FM) 2 Hits, 2 Runs

The Red Hawks handled their business 11-5 to take the series

They’re next in action on the road Tuesday against Sioux City Explorers