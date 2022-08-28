RedHawks get series win in home finale 8-3
RedHawks swinging the bats hot at the right time
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- After an hour rain delay first pitch went across the plate at one thirty five!
Fans didn’t let the rain stop their shine it was a passionate crowd in attendance cheering their team on, as they move to make a deep playoff run.
Top Performers
J. Silvia (FM) 2 Hits, 1 Run, 6 RBI’s
D. Ward (FM) 2 Hits, 2 Runs, 2 RBI’s
L. Pina (FM) 2 Hits, 2 Runs
The Red Hawks handled their business 11-5 to take the series
They’re next in action on the road Tuesday against Sioux City Explorers