Drumconrath Brewing Announces Closure

Drunconrath's last day is set for September 30th

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A downtown Fargo brewery announces it’s closing its doors.

Drumconrath Brewing announced its impending closure on social media Monday.

Owner and Hear Brewer Sam Corr says the brewery is forced to close because the taproom is underperforming.

Despite a thriving distribution operation in six states, he says the brewery cannot get out of its lease so their only option is to completely close up shop.

Drumconrath started in Mapleton before moving to Fargo in 2019, taking over the former home of Drekker Brewing.

