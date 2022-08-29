NDSU eager to hit the field for first game

Bison looking to set the tone week one

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Coach Matt Entz wants to see his squad show discipline on Saturday against the Drake Bulldogs,

Surprise surprise The Bison are coming in with major expectations

They received 39 of a total 41 votes first place votes to win their 8th Missouri Valley Conference title

and the favorite to win the FCS national Championship

This group returns 14 seniors and 13 starters.

Offensively the backfield is loaded with

They will have to replace Christian Watson but the staff believes they have the guys needed for a successful wide out group,

There are still some position battles going on, like Middle Linebacker and in the secondary

but depth is a good problem to have.

The coaching staff is excited about the leadership and competitiveness they’re seeing in practice,

A strong group of upperclassmen are setting the tone.

“I was pleased with, you never saw it, multiple days or even a full practice where one side of the ball had the advantage. It felt like there was a lot of back and forth between offense and defense. When I see that and when I notice that I think competitiveness, I think that a lot of just true competition at practice which is good. I think anytime you can get you’re offense and defense really to test one another during fall camp is going to be a benefit especially as the season goes on,” said Head Coach Matt Entz, NDSU Football.

“Execution and energy are the two things if I were to sum it up real quickly. I want to see us execute at a high level, I want to see us play with a ton of energy, and probably the third thing is just control some of the controlables. What I’m getting at is some of those intolerable penalties, offsides, false starts, illegal formations, illegal shifts. I want to minimize those things, we cannot have negative plays offensively and or defensively, we can’t give people an advantage with the chains,” said Entz.