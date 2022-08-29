Record Enrollment Reported For Moorhead Area Public Schools

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Area Public Schools is reporting a record enrollment to start the new school year.

There are 7,427 students in grades K-12.

That is 91 more students than the first day of school in 2021.

The largest class in the district is 7th grade with 626 students.

The new kindergarten class isn’t far behind with just two fewer kids.

The district added Probstfield Elementary as its fifth elementary school.

Moorhead High School’s transformation project is entering its second year and is one reason classes started before Labor Day.