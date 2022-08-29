Two Apple Valley Men Arrested For Drugs During Garage Break-In Investigation

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two men from Apple Valley, Minnesota are arrested in Fargo on drug charges and ties to a garage break-in.

28-year-old Ahmed Osman and 24-year-old Ubah Osman were stopped late Saturday night after their vehicle was identified in security footage from the 3400 block of 14th Avenue South.

A garage had been burglarized and $2,000 worth of items were taken.

When officers conducted a search of the men’s hotel room, they found the stolen property and a large amount of illegal M30 pills.

The Osman’s were arrested for possession with intent to manufacture and deliver a schedule II opiate.

They are being investigated for their roles in the garage burglary.