NDSU scientists developing wearable A.I. technology to detect pre-diabetes

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Scientists from North Dakota State University, University of North Dakota and several schools across the country are teaming up to develop artificial intelligence technology that could help predict diabetes using what looks like a wristwatch.

NDSU Science professors were granted just under $1.5 million from the National Science Foundation for research in areas like sensor development, nanotechnology and 3D printing.

Patients will wear a small device on their wrist to predict the onset of diabetes monitoring a patient’s breath without a doctor to interpret results.

Scientists are also learning how this AI device can benefit North Dakota’s economy.

“We have been using this age-embedded censor, not only for this detection, also for the agriculture, crops growing and for water monitoring. Something like that, it’s a much broader application,” NDSU Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Danling Wang said.

Wang says she’s worked on the project since 2016 so people can use a portable device to monitor pre-diabetes.

Last year, a professor from the University of Alabama working with artificial intelligence took interest in her project and asked to collaborate.