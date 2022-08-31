Red Lake Man Gets Nearly 20 Years in Prison for Rape

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — A Red Lake, Minnesota man is sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault.

According to court documents, on November 7th, 2020, 30-year-old John Sayers offered to give a ride to his victim.

Instead of taking her to her destination, he took her to a camper near where he worked and raped her.

He pleaded guilty last April.

As part of his guilty plea, Sayers also admitted to unlawful sexual contact with another person.