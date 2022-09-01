Four detained after SWAT team enters apartment in south Fargo

Red River Valley SWAT Team

FARGO (KVRR) – Police say the Red River Valley SWAT Team and the Cass County Drug Task Force assisted them in using a high-risk, knock-and-announce warrant to search an apartment Thursday in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway.

A perimeter was set up around the building shortly before 7:00 am. Four people were detained. No one was injured.

Police say they are not releasing additional information because the investigation is still open.