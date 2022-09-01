Fufeng Work in Grand Forks Put on Pause

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Construction is paused on the Fufeng wet corn mill development in Grand Forks as a government review of the project continues.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is doing a national security assessment.

It has sent a letter to China’s Fufeng requesting a further filing and deeper examination of the facts and circumstances of the development.

City Administrator Todd Feland says the committee is attempting to determine if the purchase of land in Grand Forks by Fufeng constitutes the purchase of a ‘U.S. business”.

If it is deemed so, it has authority to review the substance of the transaction and address any national security issues.

It’s expected to take approximately 45 to 90 days.

Mayor Brandon Bochenski said, quote, “We see this as a positive sign that the utmost due diligence will be completed on the proposed project”.