West Fargo Public Library offers memory kits to seniors

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo Public Library now offering memory care kits to senior living communities across the city.

The kits help those experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia, memory loss or other cognitive decline. Each kit has CDs, essential oils, and other sensory tools like photos, puzzles and games.

Friends of the West Fargo Library donated $1,000 for the project. They will start to roll out 10 memory care kits this fall as the library visits six West Fargo senior living communities each month to deliver books and other materials.

“They can kind of cater it to whatever that resident needs or want and there’s something in there for everybody. Whether they like to do puzzles, whether they don’t, it kind of depends on that person and the memory care staff member on what kind of activities they would like to do,” West Fargo Public Library Adult Services Manager Kirsten Henagin said.

The memory kits are only for senior living communities at the moment. They plan to expand it to the public.