UND president says discovery of more Indigenous remains possible

Andrew Armacost

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-KNOX) – The president of the University of North Dakota says there may be additional Native American remains and artifacts on campus that are yet to be found.

UND President Andrew Armacost recently disclosed that some 250 boxes of Indigenous remains and artifacts were discovered in March.

Research is under way to figure out why the remains were on campus. Armacost said they may have been used as teaching aides.

“It seems like another week goes by and other items are found somewhere” Armacost said.

“This is kind of the curse of being on a large campus, and old buildings with basements and attics and offices and shelves that have been stocked with items for years.”

Armacost says the repatriation process could take years to complete. He says UND will hire cultural resource consultants to help with the process.