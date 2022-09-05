Smash and Grab at Downtown Fargo’s This Skate Shop

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Downtown Fargo skateboard shop was the victim of a burglary.

A window at This Skate Shop on the 600 block of 1st Avenue North was smashed. The business says on Instagram it happened at 7:00 Monday morning.

Two longboards were taken. The business says only a few people in the area have these models. They are the long, dancer style with no grip tape on the main standing portion of the board.

This Skate Shop says if you see someone with these boards, “Call them a poser for me or let us know.”

The business was already scheduled to be closed for the holiday.

Authorities say no police report has been filed.