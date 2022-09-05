UND had a big game in Lincoln Nebraska, they hit the road to take on the power five opponent

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)- UND had a big game in Lincoln Nebraska, they hit the road to take on the power five opponent to get a taste of competition at the highest level.

After falling down 10 early the fighting hawks offense came alive and they were able to tie the game up heading into the half.

The staff is proud of the effort the team gave and how they handled a intimidating environment.

Now they want to see the team play good football for four quarters.

“After falling behind 10 I was really proud of our team that we were able to come back and tie the game and then we just got to plain old play better in the fourth quarter. This is something that’s going to be a focus for us to play an entire 60 minutes, that’s a real challenge for our team so that’ll be the focus going into this week, with a very good Northern Iowa team coming to town, top 25 ranked team,” said Bubba Schweigert, UND Head Coach.

They will play a very physical Northern Iowa team Saturday.