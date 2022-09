$32,500 made from alcohol sales during Saturday’s Bison game

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargodome officials say alcohol sales were 25 percent of revenue from Saturday’s North Dakota State football game against Drake on Saturday.

It was the first time alcohol was sold at a Bison football game at the dome.

General Manager Rob Sobolik says, based on preliminary numbers, booze sales equaled $32,500 in sales.

He says he’s pleased with the numbers.