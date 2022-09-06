Former Valley City teacher faces luring & solicitation charges

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A former teacher and coach at Valley City High School has been charged in Barnes County with two felony counts involving victims under 15-years-old.

Court records show Davy Zinke has been charged with one count of luring minors by computer and one count of attempted solicitation of a minor.

According to court documents the incident allegedly occurred back in October of 2019 at that time, he was employed as a part-time coach with the Valley City Public School District.

Zinke is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.