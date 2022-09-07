Moorhead Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Liquor Store
Bottle Shoppe In Moorhead Robbed Around 8 p.m. Tuesday
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead police are investigating an armed robbery.
Police say a man went into the Bottle Shoppe on the 1300 block of 1st Avenue North shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
He showed an employee a gun and demanded money.
The employee gave him an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled on a bicycle.
The employee was not hurt during the robbery.
Police describe the man as 5’8″ with a skinny build.
He was wearing dark pants, a grey hoodie and a black medical mask.
His bicycle is either blue or silver.
Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7660 and ask to talk with the Moorhead Polcie supervisor.