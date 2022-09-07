ND Nat’l Guard soldier from West Fargo dies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota mourns the loss of 30 year old National Guard Sergeant Cody Cox of West Fargo.

The Guard says he passed away of natural causes on Sunday.

Cox enlisted in 2011 as a Lan Manager with the Fargo based 426th Signal Company.

He was promoted to staff sergeant in April 22 and was assigned as the secure communications manager for the 141st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

Cox was also a full-time North Dakota National Guard employee in Fargo working as a network help desk technician.

His wife is also a member of the North Dakota National Guard.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

“Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the recent passing of one of our Soldiers over the weekend. We will always honor and remember Cody’s commitment to our organization, state and nation. On behalf of all of the men and women of the North Dakota National Guard, I offer our sincere condolences and sympathy to his wife, Samantha, as well as Cody’ entire family and friends during this time of grief,” North Dakota adjutant general Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann said.