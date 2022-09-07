ND Supreme Court rules term limits question should be on ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Supreme Court says a ballot measure asking if voters want term limits on the governor and legislators should be placed on the November ballot.

Supporters asked the high court to take action after Secretary of State Al Jaeger rejected the measure in March.

He cited alleged irregularities including handwriting discrepancies and bonuses paid to petition circulators per signature.

The Supreme Court finds Jaeger “misapplied the law” when he determined a pattern of notary violations on some petitions justified invalidating all the petitions.

The Supreme Court reversed a state district court judge who found last month Jaeger’s rejection of the measure was done properly.