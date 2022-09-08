Drugs found in vehicle involved in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fargo in July

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police release new information to the Police Advisory and Oversight Board surrounding the fatal officer-involved shooting of Shane Netterville on July 8.

Captain George Vinson says drugs were found in the stolen vehicle Shane Netterville, Cody Dunn and Derek Stanley were in the day Netterville was shot while behind the wheel. He adds one of the men, not Netterville, had possession of the vehicle before the shooting. He had an altercation with a woman where a gun was fired and struck the van’s windshield. Vinson said charges have been referred to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office and he’s not allowed to say much because it’s an active investigation.

Fargo Police and North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley say Officer Adam O’Brien arrived on scene July 8 and saw the bullet hole and shot Netterville because he was accelerating the vehicle toward O’Brien. Wrigley declined to charge O’Brien because he felt the shooting was justified.

Based on a review of body camera video, Fargo Police say Netterville had 37 seconds to comply with officers’ commands to get his hands up and turn off the vehicle before he was shot. They add it took 2:33 from when O’Brien shot Netterville to when another officer applied pressure to the wound after the vehicle crashed. It also took five minutes since the shooting to when Sanford Ambulance arrived.

