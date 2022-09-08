Four in custody after high-speed chase ended near Moorhead

Daniel Cisse

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – A law enforcement pursuit and search led to four men being taken into custody in Moorhead overnight.

At 9:19 pm Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a call at an apartment building in the 3100 block of 32nd St. S. after shots were fired into an empty, stolen vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting. Three men in dark clothing were seen leaving the area and officers set up surveillance at a nearby apartment building where two people known to Fargo police live.

A woman approached the officers and said that men fitting the description of those who were seen leaving the shooting had gone into the building. Moments later, four men exited the building and ignored verbal police commands to stop, and sped away in a black SUV without its lights on. The SUV was spotted by another Fargo officer who followed it into Moorhead.

At around 11:00 pm, Moorhead police were notified that the SUV was heading eastbound on I-94 traveling over 100 miles per hour. A pursuit occurred until the SUV exited at Highway 52 and crashed. The four men inside fled on foot.

Moorhead, Fargo, and Dilworth police along with the Clay County Sheriff’s office and Minnesota State Patrol set up a large perimeter and shut down Interstate 94 for a period of time while a K9 track was conducted on the wrecked SUV.

The dog located three loaded guns and a backpack containing marijuana. A short time later the four suspects were found hiding in a culvert near the southwest corner of the 34th Street and Interstate 94 interchange.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Daniel Cisse of Fargo, was arrested for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle.