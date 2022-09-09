Fargo National Cemetery to have indoor restrooms, work to begin soon

Fargo National Cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Senator John Hoeven says the Department of Veterans Affairs commits to build a fully developed restroom complete with running water, flushable toilets, heat and electricity.

Work began this week on wind walls. Hoeven says construction of the restrooms and a storage space will begin in the next few weeks and should be completed by the end of the year.

Under a rural cemetery plan, Fargo National Cemetery was going to have a wind shield and a vault toilet. Hoeven says the VA made the plan for all rural cemeteries in smaller metro areas and the department came to the conclusion without sending representatives to Fargo National Cemetery.

The City of Fargo is looking into buying three to five acres of land adjacent to the cemetery from the Gust family to develop facilities. North Dakota State University architecture students are working on renderings for the project. If land for a cemetery is privately owned, it’s not able to use federal money, so that was a big reason the city is looking into making the purchase.

The National Cemetery Administration is also working on buying 30 acres to make sure the cemetery has enough burial space.

In July United Patriotic Bodies Commander Jason Hicks was suspended from volunteering at the National Cemetery for six months by VA officials. It was because of claims of intimidation and harassment in opposing the vault toilet proposal. The Executive Director of Fort Snelling National Cemetery Complex said in emails obtained by KVRR detailing unnamed members were cited for harassing, bullying, intimidating and rude behavior towards VA Employees.

Hoeven says ending that suspension is up to the VA.