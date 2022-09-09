NDSU Football Preview Week 2: NC A&T

The Bison Prepare For their First Meeting Against the Aggies

FARGO–

“This week’s opponent, first time we’ve ever faced ’em, first time I’ve ever seen ’em, talented group, they got some skill kids offensively, big long receivers, talented athletic quarterback gonna create some challenges, got excellent athleticism and speed .. it will be a fun one, a different opponent that’s one of the exciting things about this season is we have some different teams on the docket and a couple different people coming to the dome this year,” said NDSU head coach Matt Entz.