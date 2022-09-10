2-0; Bison Roll Aggies 43-3

NDSU Dominated NC A&T For the 40 Point Win

FARGO– NDSU scored on their opening drive and never looked back. Locking up the North Carolina A&T offense and running away with the game in the first half.

“Excited for the win, kind of a unique game especially when you look at it statistically, not any gaudy numbers but offensively we had a short field to work with a majority of the day. We scored a couple touchdowns on defense at different times and so, was pleased. I thought we had a better sense of urgency early in the game. North Carolina A&T worked extremely hard, went down, got a field goal early. Again, we got to continue to stress, again field goals won’t get you beat, we’ll handle it right now. I’ll go back and watch film see where we can continue to improve, but really excited about the number of players that we were able to get on the field, the number of people that actually contributed to us; redzone we were four for four, that’s outstanding, we were seven of 11 on third down. A lot of positives to build off moving forward as we get closer and closer to the conference season,” said head coach, Matt Entz.