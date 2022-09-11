Sen. Hoeven Helps Send-Off National Guard Unit in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Sen. John Hoeven commending the service of the North Dakota National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment at a send-off ceremony Sunday in Bismarck.

The regiment is deploying to provide aviation support along the nation’s borders.

This will be the battalion’s third deployment, following missions in Bosnia from 2005 to 2006 and Kosovo from 2011 to 2012.

Hoeven said, “The sacrifices made by them and their families do not go unnoticed.”