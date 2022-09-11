TMZ: It Appears Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Got Hitched in Fargo

Courtesy: Instagram/@JoshDuhamel

FARGO, N.D. — Two high-profile North Dakotans are now husband and wife!

Minot native Josh Duhamel and Fargo native Audra Mari got hitched Saturday in Fargo according to TMZ.

They say it all happened on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel downtown.

The couple was later spotted at Duffy’s Tavern to celebrate and have a few cocktails.

Duhamel is known for his many acting roles in movies and on tv. Mari is a model and a former Miss World America.