Coats For Kids drive begins

You can drop off your donations at any Hornbacher's location

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – It was a nice day in the 80’s, but it’s never too early to think of keeping warm in the winter.

You can help those less fortunate by donating winter gear to The Salvation Army’s Coats For Kids drive. Bins are at all eight Fargo-Moorhead Hornbacher’s locations until September 30th. Items needed include, of course, coats, boots, hats and mittens.

The pandemic and inflation have increased many families’ needs for many things.

“Last year, we served 507 families. Now, with the pandemic kind of coming over, costs are going up. This is going to help break down some of those costs for those families,” Salvation Army Fargo Community Engagement Director Will Altizer said.

This is the 125th year of The Salvation Army offering services in Fargo-Moorhead.