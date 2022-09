Former School Burns In Nash, North Dakota

NASH, N.D. (KFGO) — Fire departments from three communities battled a fire Sunday at the former school in Nash, North Dakota, 8 miles north of Grafton.

Fire departments from Grafton, Hoople, and St. Thomas responded to the fire, reported around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than 5 hours.

The school has been closed for more than ten years.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.