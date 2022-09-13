Barn under construction collapses, injuring 10

courtesy Mike Tanner, KWAT

SUMMIT, S.D. (KVRR-KWAT) – Ten workers were injured late Monday afternoon when large, heavy rafters on the east end of a dairy barn they were constructing collapsed on them.

It happened just after 5 p.m. southwest of Summit.

One person was critically injured. Five people were taken to Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown, three to Milbank and two to Webster.

Grant County Deputy Sheriff Wesley Bowsher says the investigation will be turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to determine what caused the collapse.

The federal agency will also determine whether any fines will be levied against the construction company building the barn.

First responders from multiple agencies across northeast South Dakota responded.