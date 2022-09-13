Dakota Girls & Boys Ranch to use Kiwanis grant to renovate Dakota Memorial School

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Kiwanis Club of Fargo awards the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch with a $2,500 grant.

It will help renovate and furnish their library and media center at Dakota Memorial School

The school educates students with complex learning needs due to psychiatric, behavioral, social/emotional, and trauma challenges.

“The kids use this area for their library. They also use it for some computer usage and things like that. It makes us and helps us be even better at what we can do for our kids that are here providing the top-notch educational setting,” Dakota Memorial School Coordinator of Student Services John Campbell said.

It provides a personalized balanced learning environment for students providing alternatives to the classroom so students can stay in an environment that won’t make them feel restricted.

“You’re gonna see a typical library set up with the cabinetry and things like that. You’re also gonna see integrated desks for the media center. You’ll see kids rocking, you’ll see kids sitting up higher, you’ll see kids sitting lower, maybe in soft areas, things like that. We really try to provide the environment that’s best for them to learn in,” Campbell said.

The new and improved Balanced Learning Environment will meet all students needs by using specialized equipment and sensory items.

“It really sets kids up for success. It really helps us maintain that this is a school even when kids come here and they might not feel like this is a school, they may be working on other things but they really see that we’re up to standards with everybody else in the community and the state of North Dakota,” Campbell said.

The Kiwanis Club of Fargo is part of Kiwanis International and raises nearly 100 million dollars a year for community projects and a combined more than six million hours of service.