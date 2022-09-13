Johnny Carino’s Closes Suddenly In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another restaurant in Fargo has closed for good.

Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post.

The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

People asking about unused gift cards were told to send them to an address in Sioux Falls and the company will confirm the balance and send back a check.

That address is: 4101 Carnegie Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.

We reached out to Johnny Carino’s to get more information about the sudden closure but have not heard back.