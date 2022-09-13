Mobile Home Explosion Investigation in Thief River Falls Continues

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — The investigation into the cause of a mobile home explosion in Thief River Falls last week continues.

A Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson says they cannot release any information until the case is closed and the report is processed.

The person who lives in the mobile home was not at home at the time on Thursday.

Multiple people called 911 to report the explosion.

Debris was spread all around the area and the impact of the blast knocked out windows and doors in neighboring homes.

No one was hurt.