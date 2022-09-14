Man Wanted In Death of Man In Fargo Arrested in St. Paul

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — A man wanted in the death of a man in downtown Fargo last month is arrested in St. Paul.

Police tell us 58-year-old Roberto Garcia was taken into custody this morning by the North Star Fugitive Task Force.

Garcia was arrested on warrants for manslaughter and aggravated assault for his involvement in the death of Cirilo Contreras.

The 53-year-old man, who had no permanent address, was found dead on August 14 in the 50 block of North Broadway.

Garcia is currently in U.S. Marshals custody.

The investigation is ongoing.