MN AG Keith Ellison visits Red River Women’s Clinic

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tours the Red River Women’s Clinic’s new facility in Moorhead saying it’s up and functioning well.

He calls the staff “vibrant” and ready to help women during a difficult time.

Ellison says if a state tries to file criminal charges against a women getting an abortion in Minnesota, he will file a motion to have the cases dismissed since the procedure is constitutionally protected in the state.

The state’s top law enforcer is happy Red River staff is willing to help women get into the clinic safely. He says the new location is a good one.

“It looks like a more accommodating space than the one I saw in Fargo because there’s a parking lot whereas the other one was just right off the street,” Ellison said.

Ellison also met with voters to find out the issues concerning them and Moorhead area Democrats.

Early and absentee voting begins in Minnesota on September 23rd.