Union employees reach deal with American Crystal Sugar Company

The vote was held on Tuesday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Union employees reach a new four-year collective bargaining agreement with American Crystal Sugar Company.

The agreement increases wages by 17 percent over four years, enhances vacation and time-off, increases the pension payout, adds a new vision

insurance plan and a $1,000 retention bonus.

Lisa Borgen with American Crystal says, “We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with our employees.”

Factory operations are fully underway at Moorhead, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hillsboro and Drayton .