Cyber Tip Leads To Arrest of Man in EGF For Having Child Porn

EAST GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A cyber-tip that suspected child pornography was being viewed on an electronic device leads to the arrest of an East Grand Forks man.

35-year-old David Detwiler was arrested in the 2100 block of 8th Avenue Northwest on Tuesday.

Numerous agencies were involved including East Grand Forks Police, Minnesota BCA and Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force.

Detwiler has since been charged with seven felony counts of possessing child porn and one count of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

He remains at the Northwest Regional Correctional Center in Crookston.