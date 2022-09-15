Firefighters fight early morning fire in Downtown Fargo

Fire Broke Out In A Building Just Off Of NP Ave. & 10th St. S.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Firefighters are battling a fire near downtown.

They responded to a building just off the corner of NP Avenue and 10th St. S. around 3:45 Thursday morning.

KVRR Local News was on scene as the first firefighters arrived.

The building on fire was behind the main building facing the road.

Multiple fire crews responded. Fargo Police helped block of part of NP Avenue so firefighters could hook up their hoses to hydrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.