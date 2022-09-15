Firefighters take down 3 dumpster fires in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Firefighters are called to three dumpster fires within 30 minutes in downtown Fargo.

Crews responded to the first fire at around 3:30 a.m. near 12th Street and 1st Avenue North.

They were then sent to another dumpster fire in the 800 block of NP avenue.

That fire extended into a former lumber store causing more damage.

Crews then arrived on 8th Street to take down a third fire.

Authorities are trying to determine if the three fires are related.

“What’s really going on at this time is we’re doing a joint investigation with the Fargo Police Department. So, that’s in progress. We don’t have any information to release on that at this point but we are working through that and also the preliminary damage estimates and that type of stuff is getting figured out right now,” says Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson.

No injuries were reported.