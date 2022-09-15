Woman Who Brought Raccoon Into Bar, Arrested For Lying To Officers

MADDOCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A woman who brought a raccoon into a bar in Maddock, North Dakota last week has been arrested following an investigation.

Benson County Sheriff’s Office took 38-year-old Erin Christensen into custody Wednesday after executing numerous search warrants in Maddock.

Christensen is accused of giving false information to law enforcement, tampering with evidence and illegally having a fur-bearing animal.

She was released from jail after posting bail.

The raccoon was seized from the home and put down.

There were about 10 people in the bar when Christensen brought it in on September 6.

That prompted a health department warning about potential rabies exposure.

They asked anyone who may have been bitten by the raccoon, or had contact with the raccoon’s saliva, to speak with a health care provider as soon as possible regarding the risk of potential rabies exposure.

The raccoon’s carcass will be tested at the state veterinary lab.