Five Below hits West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo has a new all purpose store that offers a real bang for your buck!

The grand opening is this week and they will be having all kinds of fun activities to break the store in.

Known nationwide for their deals and variety of items on sale, Five Below staff says they are thrilled to fill a need in the Fargo Moorhead area.

They pride themselves on prioritizing fun and want families to come in an fell welcome, they say it’s a place where kids can come burn energy with friends.

“I think for Fargo we’ve really needed a brand that has affordable fun products and that’s what Five Below brings to the community and they’ve been having a blast coming into the store. We sell fun, so they can expect to have a clean store with fun and engaging customer service,” says managers Nancy Stava & Teri Wahl.

They plan to open their next North Dakota location in Minot.