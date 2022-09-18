49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off.

The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw a touchdown pass on his first full drive and passed for 154 yards.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan announced Lance’s prognosis immediately after the game.

Lance is a former quarterback for the North Dakota State University Bison.