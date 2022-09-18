NFL week two wrap up 49ers and Commanders

Lance goes down for the year, Wentz shines in a losing effort.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The Commanders struggled early and fell down double digits, their comeback effort behind their surging offense fell short.

The lions take it 36-21

Wentz went 30/46 337 yards three TD’s and one interception.

Kyle Shanahan says QB Trey Lance suffered a broken right ankle and will require season-ending surgery.

Lance was hurt with 2:20 to go in the first quarter

the Niners ran a zone-read play in which Lance had the option to hand off the ball to receiver Ray-Ray McCloud or keep it. He KEPT IT

where Cody Barton lays the hit, Lance falls awkwardly and may have got his leg caught underneath him.

He led the Niners 13 rushing attempts and 54 yards last week in their first game,

Lance will now have to begin the road to recovery.