Press Conference Planned Monday on Officer Involved Shooting Last Month in Mapleton

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A month and a half after it happened, we are about to learn new information about an officer involved shooting in Mapleton.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference at 9 Monday morning at the Fargo Police Department.

The agencies will be joined by North Dakota BCI and North Dakota office of the Attorney General.

Four members of Fargo’s Metro Street Crimes Unit were placed on leave after shooting 35-year-old Andrew Martinez on August 1st.

They include Sergeant Travis Moser, Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper, and Investigator Jordan Korte.

Authorities say Martinez was having a mental crisis and told negotiators several times that he would be coming outside with a firearm, which officers advised against.

When he appeared outside with a rifle, the officers fired their weapons.

We’ll bring you coverage of the press conference Monday on KVRR Local News.