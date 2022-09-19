LIVE: Get A Lunch Deal While Supporting United Way

Grab lunch and help feed people in need in our community all at the same time.

The United Way is hosting its annual “Gobble It Up for United Way” lunch event on Thursday, September 22nd.

From 11-1, all 8 Hornbacher’s locations in the Metro will be selling lunches with a sandwich, chips, frozen tread and a drink.

They’re asking for a five dollar suggested donation to support their efforts to help lift people out of poverty in the Valley.

It’s a long-running event that keeps growing as more Hornbacher’s stores open in the Metro.

United Way Director of Community Engagement Tiffany McShane says, “I think people really enjoy a reason to get together. Historically this event gathered teams to sit outside and eat lunch but now we’ve made it really convenient and you can just drive right up, get your takeout box.”

You can still pre-order meals for large groups until the end of the day Monday. Click here to order your meal ahead.