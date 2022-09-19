Red River High School English Teacher Named N.D. Teacher of the Year

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, Ivona Todorovic and Governor Doug Burgum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — An English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks is named the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year.

A ceremony was held Monday morning to celebrate Ivona Todorovic in Bismarck at the Capitol’s Memorial Hall.

She was honored along with three other finalists for the award by State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and Governor Doug Burgum.

She will become a candidate for the national Teacher of the Year award.

Todorovic also receives a $15,000 grant to use for promoting the teaching profession.

She began her career with Grand Forks Public Schools in 1995.