47 people charged in $250 Million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — The founder of Feeding Our Future and 46 others have been charged in what federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger of Minnesota announced charges against founder Aimee Bock and others that include conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery.

Authorities allege the massive fraud scheme took at least $250 million from the federal child nutrition program, which was intended to help feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities claim money went instead to buying houses, resort properties, luxury cars, jewelry, and other goods for the defendants.

“This fraud as I said earlier took place throughout Minnesota,” said Luger.

“Including in Willmar, in Pelican Rapids, in Waite Park, St. Cloud, Burnsville, Faribault, Mankato, Rochester, Osseo, Minneapolis, St. Paul and many, many other locations.”

Luger says $50 million has been seized so far including 60 bank accounts, real estate and vehicles.